HUDSON, Mass. (AP) — A woman who was shot as she sat in her car in broad daylight not far from an elementary school in Massachusetts as died, authorities said Friday.
The woman was shot in Hudson at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Hudson police Chief Michael Burks said in a joint statement. She died at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester on Friday, they said.
Broadcast video from the scene showed two holes in the windshield of the woman's car.
Her name hasn't been released.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting was a targeted attack, authorities said, although no possible motive was disclosed.
No arrests have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.