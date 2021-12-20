WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who police say brought a handgun into a local high school looking for a student having issues with his daughter is now facing charges.
Worcester police said Saturday that Jerome Weekes, 41, of Canton, was arrested by police in Canton on Friday evening and charged with carrying a firearm on campus.
Police said Weekes is believed to have brought the gun into Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester on Wednesday afternoon after classes ended for the day.
They say Weekes had been seen in his car parked outside the school with a handgun shortly before entering the building with his daughter.
The two entered a classroom and searched hallways and corridors, but left the building without incident after a short period of time, police said in a statement.
The department said officers developed probable cause to seek an arrest warrant during their investigation but declined to elaborate or provide more details about the incident in its statement Saturday.
It also couldn't be determined if Weekes has a lawyer.
