Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.