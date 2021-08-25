FILE — In this Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, file photo, kindergarten students wear masks as they are led into Lee Elementary School, in Lee, Mass. The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 overwhelmingly approved a measure that gives state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley the authority to issue a universal mask mandate for the state's K-12 schools. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)