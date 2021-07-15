Jamil Boykin, center, camp educator at the Mass Audubon's Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary, examines wild sorrel with students Nesha Moskowitz, left, and Lyla Mendoza, right, during a hike at the sanctuary, in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Audubon Society chapters are grappling with how to address their namesake's legacy as the nation continues to reckon with its racist past. John James Audubon was a celebrated 19th century naturalist but also a slaveholder publicly opposed to abolition. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)