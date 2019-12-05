BOSTON (AP) — Federal officials in Massachusetts are announcing the arrest of more than 90 members of the Latin Kings gang.
U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling and Joseph Bonavolonta, head of the FBI's Boston office, say they'll detail the arrests Thursday at the federal courthouse in Boston.
They say those arrested include leaders, members and associates of the Almighty Latin Kings and Queen Nation, which is considered the oldest and largest predominantly Latino street gang.
Those arrested face racketeering, drug and firearms charges. Authorities say the arrests are the result of a five-year investigation by FBI's North Shore Gang Task Force and the Massachusetts Department of Correction.
