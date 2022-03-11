NATICK, Mass. (AP) — Antisemitic graffiti found on bathroom walls at a Massachusetts high school is under investigation by administrators and police.
Natick schools Superintendent Anna Nolin and Natick High School Principal Brian Harrigan said in an email to parents that a student discovered an antisemitic slur on a bathroom wall on Tuesday and reported it to an adult. Within 20 minutes, additional graffiti that included a racial epithet was found in another school bathroom, they said.
One was written in pencil and the other in blue permanent marker, Nolin told the MetroWest Daily News.
"Natick Public Schools and the Natick Police Department do not stand for this type of behavior," the email from Nolin and Harrigan read. "This behavior is inappropriate, not aligned with our core values, and will not be tolerated. We will hold students or others involved fully accountable."
Antisemitic graffiti and other antisemitic acts have been reported at several Massachusetts schools and college in the past year.
Nolin, in her 19th year as a school administrator, said Natick has seen a handful of incidents involving slurs over the years, with an increase during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.