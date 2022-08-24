Fin Jones, of Falmouth, Mass., a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, top center, and Jessica Tran, right, of St. Paul, Minn., work to remove invasive plant species at the Wampanoag Common Lands project, in Kingston, Mass., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The project by the Native Land Conservancy is among efforts by tribes and other Native groups nationwide to reclaim and repair lands altered by western civilization. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)