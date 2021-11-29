SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — A suspect in a Seekonk break-in who wielded an AK-47 model rifle in a shootout with local police on Route 6 is dead, the Bristol County prosecutor said Sunday.
In a statement, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said Sunday the suspect opened fire on police who spotted him following a report of a break-in at a local business at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday.
Officers who were responding to the break-in, which was reported by an alarm company, gave a description of the suspect who was seen fleeing the area on foot, the statement said.
Responding officers spotted the suspect who fled from a parking lot in a black vehicle, heading east on Route 6 in Seekonk.
At the intersection of School Street and Route 6, the suspect, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, lost control of the car, struck a curb and rolled the vehicle onto its passenger side. The vehicle was off the roadway.
Two Seekonk officers arrived at the crash scene in their own cruisers. Shortly thereafter, the suspect opened fire and officers returned fire.
After the exchange of gunfire, officers took up a defensive position and summoned a police tactical team. The tactical team determined the suspect was deceased.
The identity of the suspect has not been determined.
The investigation into the case is continuing.
