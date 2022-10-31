FILE - Former Boston University hockey player Travis Roy poses in his apartment in downtown Boston, April 15, 2015. The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two of the nation’s leading sites for treating spinal cord injuries: Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston and the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)