WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say one person was killed and five others were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Massachusetts.
The crash involving a Honda SUV and a Subaru occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 20 in West Springfield near the Westfield line. The fire department believes those transported were all adults.
The West Springfield Fire Department tells westernmassnews.com that six people were taken to the hospital, and one of them was pronounced dead.
The victim was a 25-year-old man, but his name was not made public pending notification of family.
No word on the extent of the other injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
