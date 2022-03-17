BOSTON (AP) — A teacher and a 17-year-old student at a Boston school were in the parking lot on their way to a basketball game when they were shot by a suspect who remains at large, authorities said.
The 31-year-old teacher and the male student were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening after being shot outside TechBoston Academy at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said during a news conference at the scene.
The teacher was identified by the Boston Teachers Union on Wednesday as Khelmon Bethel. The history teacher and the student were on a fan bus headed to a state tournament boys' basketball game, according to the union.
"This act of violence is unacceptable," the union said in a statement.
Both victims are stable and expected to make a full recovery, the union said.
The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. No one had been arrested as of Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden in a statement called the shooting a "community terror," and pointed out that Boston police have seized 16 illegally-owned guns in the past few days. He said his office is preparing an initiative to address gun violence.
It's unclear whether the victims were targeted.
"Obviously, this is a very concerning and disturbing set of circumstances," Long said Tuesday. "Schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they're subjected to brazen and random acts of violence."
Classes were canceled Wednesday and the school remained open for counseling, Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said.
"This is an unacceptable situation, and we are going to do everything it takes to ensure that each one of our schools, our parks, our communities are the safe, welcoming homes that all of our students deserve," Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday.
The school is for students in grades 6 through 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.