This is an artist's rendering of the dinosaur Podokesaurus holyokensis, which lived millions of years ago in what is now Massachusetts. The dinosaur, whose name means “swift-footed lizard of Holyoke,” has been named the official dinosaur of Massachusetts under legislation signed into law in Boston, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, by Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker. (FunkMonk Michael B.H. via AP)