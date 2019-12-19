FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2003, file photo, the logo for the Salem Police Department, which bears an image of a witch, is displayed on a police cruiser's door in Salem, Mass. The city's mayor said on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, that President Donald Trump needs to "learn some history" after Trump claimed those accused in the city's infamous 17th century witch trials received more due process than he has received in the House's impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)