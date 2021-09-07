FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo, a couple stands next to a shark warning sign while looking at the ocean at Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass. Cape Cod is slowly embracing its shark reputation, three summers after the popular vacation destination saw its first great white shark attacks in generations. A growing group of charter boat operators are offering shark tours to complement the region's whale and seal watching excursions. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)