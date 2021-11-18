In this World War II-era photograph provided by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Charles G. McMackin, of Revere, Mass., stands in front of a microphone. McMackin, who was shot down over Romania during World War II, was accounted for in August of 2020. The 26-year-old McMackin was the bombardier on a B-24 Liberator that in August 1943 participated in a massive bombing mission against Romanian oil fields and refineries. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP)