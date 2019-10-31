WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who lived in a squalid home with his girlfriend where authorities found the remains of their three dead babies has pleaded guilty to related charges.
Ramon Rivera pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges including assault and battery on a child and reckless endangerment.
Rivera was sentenced to a total of seven years behind bars but was given credit for time served since his 2014 arrest, meaning he has about two more years to serve.
In seeking the plea deal Rivera's lawyer cited his lack of criminal history and his success while incarcerated. Attorney Anthony Salerno called the deal "a fair disposition."
Rivera's girlfriend, Erika Murray, was acquitted of murder but convicted of similar charges in June.
She was arrested after the babies' bodies were discovered inside the rodent-infested Blackstone home.
