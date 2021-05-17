WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A nonprofit senior housing agency has plans to build a retirement community at a now-closed Catholic school in Worcester.
Goddard/Homestead, which operates independent living facilities and a rest home in the area, is seeking a special permit to operate a continuing care retirement community at the campus of St. Peter-Marian High School, The Telegram & Gazette reported Friday.
The school merged last year with Holy Name High School to become St. Paul Diocesan Junior/Senior High School.
The plan calls for the demolition of the main school building to make way for a 145-unit, over-55 continuing care retirement community.
The Roman Catholic Bishop of Worcester is still listed in the application as the owner of the 24-acre property.
According to the application, Goddard/Homestead plans to build 120 one-bedroom units and 25 two-bedroom units in a three-story, 135,000 square-foot building.
The new development will provide services including respite care, access to third-party medical care, a licensed social worker, a resident services director, local transportation, dining services and activities, according to the application.
