PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — New England is starting off the week with heat advisories as the hottest weather of the year envelops the region.
While the Pacific Northwest is experiencing record heat, the other side of the country — the Northeast — was also dealing with heat advisories on Monday as the temperature were expected to approach 100 degrees in some places.
It's a good day to "hide in the basement, at a beach or under a sprinkler," said Margaret Curtis, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Maine.
The temperature was expected to hit 95 degrees on Monday in Portland, Maine, approaching a record high. But it'll feel far hotter because of humidity that's high enough that "you feel like you can swim through the air," she said.
While hot, the temperature in Portland, Maine, pales in comparison tot Portland, Oregon, where the mercury climbed to 112 degrees on Sunday.
