TOWNSEND, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts toddler died after he and his father were struck by a falling tree, police said.
The 15-month-old boy, identified as Jaxx Sellers, was being held by his father at about 7:45 p.m. Friday when the dead tree in the yard of their Townsend home was apparently blown over, Townsend police Chief James Sartell told The Telegram & Gazette.
The father was not seriously injured, other than a few scratches on his forearm, police said.
The child was taken by ambulance to a nearby landing area, then flown by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
The boy died Saturday, police said.
The death was a "freak accident," Sartell told The Sun of Lowell.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory, with wind gusts up to 50 mph, in the Townsend area at the time.
