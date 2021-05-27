A Massachusetts company that has been analyzing Boston-area sewage for COVID-19 has been selected by the federal government to launch a national wastewater-based coronavirus monitoring program.
Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics has been tracking wastewater at Massachusetts Water Resources Authority's Deer Island Treatment Plant throughout the pandemic. Detection in sewage can head off outbreaks.
The company was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to analyze samples from 320 wastewater treatment plants, covering 100 million people across the country.
"With this contract, hundreds of local communities across the country will be able to leverage data from wastewater to stay on top of COVID-19, especially as we move into later stages of the pandemic and clinical testing ramps down," Newsha Ghaeli, Biobot's president and co-founder, told the Boston Herald.
BOSTON CALLING RETURNS
The Boston Calling music festival is making a comeback next year after a two-year layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say.
Rage Against the Machine and Foo Fighters were announced as the headliners for the 2022 festival to be held over the three-day Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard athletic complex.
Both bands were scheduled to headline the 2020 event before it was canceled.
More artists will be announced in the future.
