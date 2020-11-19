This image provided by Plimoth Patuxet Museums shows William Bradford's "Of Plimoth Plantation," commonly known as the Bradford Manuscript. The State Library of Massachusetts and the Plimoth Patuxet Museums are unveiling, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, a new printed version of the history of Plymouth Colony by William Bradford, a Mayflower passenger and the English colony's governor. Organizers say it's the first time the handwritten Bradford Manuscript has been put into print since 1896. (Rachel Perez/Plimoth Patuxet Museums via AP)