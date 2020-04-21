Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.