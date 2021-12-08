WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Worcester early Wednesday morning, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Grafton Street at about 2 a.m. where they saw two male victims on the sidewalk, police said in a statement.
Medical aid was given at the scene and the men were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.
Neither their names nor their ages were made public. No arrests were announced.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.
Luis E. Bobet, who lives in the area, told The Telegram & Gazette that he heard eight or nine gunshots.
