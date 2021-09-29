Massachusetts state troopers, left, stand near a pink sailboat with the words "climate emergency" on the hull, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on a street outside Gov. Charlie Baker's house, in Swampscott, Mass. A half dozen environmental activists, who chained themselves to the boat, as well as another person who was on top of the boat, were arrested, according to an emailed statement from state police spokesperson David Procopio. (Photo/Jennifer Davis via AP)