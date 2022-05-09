MENDON, Mass. (AP) — A father and son leaving work at a Massachusetts restaurant died when their car was struck by a pickup truck and ended up submerged in a lake, authorities said.
The victims of the crash in Mendon at about 10:30 p.m. Friday were identifed Sunday by the Worcester district attorney's office as Edwin A. Sosa Acevedo, 34, of Attleboro, and his son, Christian Sosa, 15.
Sosa Acevedo was pulling out of the restaurant parking lot on Route 16 with his son in the passenger seat when they were involved in a collision with a Ford F-350 pickup towing a three-car trailer, according to the district attorney's statement.
The car left the road, struck a parked vehicle, traveled down a 20-foot (6-meters) embankment and ended up submerged in Lake Nipmuc, according to the preliminary investigation.
First responders pulled the victims from their vehicle, and lifesaving measures were performed at the scene before both were taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The driver of the pickup did not have any serious injuries but was also taken to the hospital, authorities said.
The crash remains under investigation.
