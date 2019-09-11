WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts animal control officials say a skunk that attacked a 2-year-old girl in her grandmother's backyard has tested positive for rabies.
The child's grandmother, Betty Bennette, says the skunk latched onto her granddaughter Fatima's leg near the back door of her Weymouth duplex on Monday night.
The girl's mother picked up the girl and tried to shake the animal off.
Fatima had scratches on her hands and leg, as well as a bite on her leg. She was taken to the hospital where she is was given the first dose of rabies prevention treatment.
A firefighter who responded to the scene killed the skunk with a shovel.
The dead skunk was sent to a state lab that confirmed rabies on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.