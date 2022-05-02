FILE - Bennett Walsh, then superintendent of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, Mass., speaks at a 9/11 ceremony, on Sept. 11, 2019, in West Springfield, Mass. The Massachusetts Inspector General released a report Friday, April 29, 2022, highly critical of the selection process for the superintendent of a veterans care center at which nearly 80 veterans died after falling ill with the coronavirus. The report detailed critical shortcomings in the management of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home as well as concerns regarding the supervision of the superintendent prior to the pandemic. (Don Treeger/The Republican, File)