QUINCY, Mass (AP) — A 19-year-old man drowned Sunday off Mound Street Beach in Quincy, police said.
Quincy Police say they were called to the beach at around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a person who had entered the water and didn't resurface.
Multiple agencies responded as well as two civilian divers to help pull the teen from the water.
Police told WCVB-TV the victim, who hasn't been named, was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
It's the latest in a spate of drownings in the state as temperatures soar across the region.
Earlier Sunday, Dedham police said a 17-year-old teen was in critical condition at the hospital after being pulled from a pool at around 12:30 a.m. during a graduation party at a residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.