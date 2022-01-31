BOSTON (AP) — A look at the biggest snowfalls on record in the Boston area, according to the National Weather Service, whose records date to 1891.
The weather service takes its official measurements at Boston's Logan International Airport:
___
Feb. 17-18, 2003: 27.6 inches (70.1 centimeters)
Feb. 6-7, 1978: 27.1 inches (68.8 centimeters)
March 31-April 1, 1997: 25.4 inches (64.5 centimeters)
Feb. 8-9, 2013: 24.9 inches (63.2 centimeters)
Jan. 26-27, 2015: 24.6 inches (62.4 centimeters)
Feb. 16-17, 2003: 23.6 inches (59.9 centimeters)
Jan. 22-23, 2005: 22.5 inches (57.1 centimeters)
Feb. 9, 2015: 22.2 inches (56.4 centimeters)
Jan. 20-21, 1978: 21.4 inches (54.3 centimeters)
___
Source: National Weather Service
