QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The final resting place of former presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams has reopened to tours for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the historic site more than a year ago.
The presidential crypt at United First Parish Church in Quincy is now open for free daily tours on every day of the week except for Wednesay, The Patriot Ledger reported.
The church will also host its annual honorary laying of the wreath on John Quincy Adams' tomb on Friday to commemorate his 254th birthday.
Access to the crypt will be restricted, but all are welcome to attend the service at noon in the church's main hall.
COVID-19 protocols will remain in place and visitors will be required to wear face masks and are encouraged to socially distance. The tours will flow one way through the building.
Known as the Church of the Presidents, United First Parish Church was the worship home for the second and sixth presidents of the United States. Former first ladies Abigail Adams and Louisa Catherine Adams are also entombed in the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.