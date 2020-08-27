BOSTON (AP) — A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts was traced to a bachelorette party in Rhode Island late last month, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
Health officials in both states said 19 guests who attended the late July gathering at an undisclosed location were sickened. Seventeen were from Massachusetts and two were from Rhode Island. Contact tracing was done on all positive cases.
Baker referred to the event at a news conference Tuesday as he discussed the importance of face coverings, social distancing and proper hygiene.
Other coronavirus developments in Massachusetts:
Virus By The Numbers
Massachusetts reported 26 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 300 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to more than 8,750 and its confirmed caseload to more than 117,000.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was about 1.1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 350 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of COVID-19, while nearly 70 were in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,755 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
Limited Library Reopening
The main branch of the Boston Public Library is reopening to the public on a limited basis for the first time since March to allow city residents to use the computers, officials say.
The program will allow people to search for jobs, attend online classes, download ebooks and do other online tasks in a socially distant setting, library officials and Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement Tuesday.
In addition, the library is providing free, 24-hour, outdoor Wi-Fi access at nine branch locations across the city.
"By providing computer and Wi-Fi access, we will provide a digital lifeline to many Bostonians, helping our libraries fulfill their mission to provide educational and cultural resources, free to all," Walsh said in a statement.
Residents can sign up for a two-hour window to use computers at the main branch in Copley Square.
The library has been closed to the general public since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, although residents can go to a library to pick up reserved books.
Stop The Spread
Massachusetts has added another free coronavirus testing site as part of its Stop the Spread program.
The testing site in Winthrop announced Wednesday joins 20 others around the state.
The program is aimed at communities that are above the state average in total COVID-19 cases and positive test rates, yet have experienced a decline in testing levels since April.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
RHODE ISLAND
South Kingstown is warning University of Rhode Island students that off-campus parties that violate state restrictions on large gatherings intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus will not be tolerated.
Town Manager Robert Zarnetske has issued an executive order that imposes a $500 fine for anyone who hosts an off-campus party or gathering, WPRI-TV reports. The order takes effect Wednesday.
Anyone who attends the party could face a $250 fine, while landlords and parents could also be held liable if they cosigned the lease.
URI, in an update to its student handbook, said all students are required to follow government regulations pertaining to the pandemic.
The Numbers
The Rhode Island Department of Health on Wednesday reported 68 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and attributed two more deaths to the disease.
There have now been more than 21,450 known cases of the disease in the state and 1,041 fatalities.
The number of residents in the hospital with the coronavirus fell to 80 as of Monday, the latest day for which the information was available, down from 86 the prior day. The number of patients in intensive care was 11.
The seve-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island has declined over the past two weeks, going from 2.45% on Aug. 11 to 1.57% as of Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island has risen over the past two weeks from about 95 on Aug. 11 to 97 on Tuesday, Johns Hopkins said.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Hospital-based coronavirus testing sites around the state could get machines that deliver rapid results by October under a plan approved by a legislative advisory board Wednesday.
Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, and Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, had proposed acquiring the rapid testing machines for school districts given growing concerns about the ability to test students and teachers as schools reopen. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette instead suggested the machines be purchased for the roughly two dozen community testing centers already set up, mostly in hospitals.
That would ensure that primary care doctors are part of the process, she said, and would spare schools from the extra expense of obtaining the necessary lab certifications and acquiring required protective equipment.
The group voted unanimously to recommend the state use some of its remaining $1.25 billion in federal virus relief aid to purchase 25 machines. So far, the state has allocated all bout $230 million of the money, with plans to hold onto about $200 million until October in case there is a surge in COVID-19 cases or other urgent needs crop up.
The Numbers
As of Wednesday, 7,159 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of eight from the previous day. The number of deaths increased by one to 430. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks from 29 new cases per day on Aug. 11 to 19 new cases per day on Aug. 25.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
MAINE
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic canceled Maine's annual spring celebration of maple syrup, but the event will finally take place this fall.
Maine Maple Sunday was scheduled to take place in March, when the pandemic was intensifying around the country. That led to the cancellation of the event, which was one of the first large events in Maine to be scuttled by concerns about the virus.
The Maine Maple Producers Association said Wednesday the event will take place Oct. 9 to 11. The association said the weekend will include virtual elements as well as traditional in-person visits to the state's sugar houses.
Maine is the third largest maple producer in the country, after Vermont and New York. Maple association president Scott Dunn said the industry has taken a hit from the pandemic.
Wedding outbreak
A New Hampshire man who stayed at a northern Maine inn that is the source of a coronavirus outbreak said he was never contacted about the spread of the virus.
Rich Zaker told the Portland Press Herald he stayed at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket at the same time as an early August wedding that led to an outbreak of the virus. State officials have said at least 60 people have been infected because of the outbreak.
Zaker said he and his wife did not get sick. He said he left his information with the inn so it could contact him in the event of an outbreak. Representatives for the Big Moose Inn have not commented on the outbreak.
The wedding outbreak is tied to other surges in the virus at Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison and York County Jail.
The numbers
The state has had more than 4,300 reported cases of the virus. It has also been the site of 132 deaths. State health authorities said Wednesday there were 21 new reported cases and an additional death.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
