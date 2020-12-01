WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The National Guard started setting up a coronavirus field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester on Monday.
The Guard trucked in cots, medical supplies, tables and other items needed to operate the 250-bed hospital in the convention center portion of the arena, The Telegram & Gazette reported.
The field hospital, intended to treat patients with COVID-19 should the state's hospitals become overwhelmed, is expected to be in service by early next week, said Anthony Berry, a spokesperson for UMass Memorial Medical Health Care, which will staff the facility.
The DCU Center was also used as a field hospital in the spring when cases surged, but was later dismantled.
___
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
The number of people hospitalized in Massachusetts with COVID-19 is continuing to climb.
There were more than 1,170 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 240 in intensive care units.
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths increased by 25 on Monday. There were more than 1,160 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new deaths pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 10,512 and its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic to more than 218,300.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,788.
___ FREE TESTING
Two free walkup COVID-19 testing clinics will be available in Worcester this week.
The testing, part of the state's Stop the Spread campaign, will take place on Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mercantile Center, Masslive.com reported.
No appointments are necessary and free masks will also be provided. Flu shots are also available with insurance.
All attendees must wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.
The testing is sponsored by the city and the UMass Memorial Health Care COVID-19 Equity Task Force.
___
FIRST RESPONDER OUTBREAKS
The police and fire departments in Springfield are dealing with personnel shortages because of coronavirus outbreaks.
The police department has 26 officers out of work after testing positive, and another 13 who are out while they await test results, Masslive.com reported Monday.
Eight firefighters are also out after testing positive for the coronavirus, and another six are out while awaiting test results, officials said.
Both departments had busy weekends. Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said her officers responded to four shootings over the weekend, one fatal.
Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi said the fire department spent 4 1/2 hours Sunday rescuing a man who got stuck in mud up to his chest. The rescue took 75 personnel hours.
