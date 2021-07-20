EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — A 38-year-old man was killed when a piece of machinery collapsed on him at a storage facility in Everett, authorities said Monday.
The man was operating a hydraulic forklift system alone at a Commercial Street facility on Monday when it fell on him, according to the the Middlesex District Attorney's office.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not immediately release his name.
The case is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney's office, state police and Everett police.
