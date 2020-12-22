WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has jumped a nickel in the past week, yet remains lower than the national average and well below the in-state price a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.
The current per-gallon average of $2.17 is 39 cents lower than the Massachusetts price one year ago and 5 cents higher than the current national average.
Rising crude oil prices and tightening supply are driving up prices at the pump, AAA said in a statement. Oil prices have not been this expensive since February, before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
"The recent gas price pump jumps are a bit surprising given December demand numbers are the lowest posted for the month since 1999," AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire said. "The increases are likely to be short-lived, especially as holiday road travel is expected to see at least a 25% decline."
