MONTAGUE, Mass. (AP) — An 18-year-old Massachusetts man forced his way into a relative's home, fatally stabbed one person and injured another, then stole a car, prosecutors said Monday.
Elijah Michonski, of Montague, was held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder and other charges during a remotely held arraignment in Greenfield District Court.
Michonski entered the Montague home at about 6 p.m. Friday and stabbed Nicholas Weir, 41, and Teresa Weir, 39, according to the Northwestern district attorney's office. Prosecutors described the suspect as Teresa Weir's nephew.
Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Nicholas Weir died, the district attorney's office said. Prosecutors did not disclose a motive.
Teresa Weir's injuries are not considered life threatening.
After the stabbing, the suspect stole the victims' car but was apprehended a short time later by Montague, Erving and Gill police, authorities said.
The stabbing remain under investigation.
A voicemail message was left with Michonski's attorney on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.