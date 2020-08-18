U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield, and his challenger in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary, Holyoke Mayor Alex B. Morse, meet in a debate in the New England Public Media TV studios in Springfield Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 . The debate was being organized by a consortium of media organizations, including New England Public Media, The Republican and MassLive, and The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP)