FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was among two people shot and killed near a Fall River park, authorities say.
City police responding to 911 calls about gunfire at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday found the two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the vicinity of Griffin Park.
The juvenile and a 29-year-old man were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney's office.
A third victim, a 19-year-old man, went to Saint Anne's Hospital in a private vehicle with a leg wound, before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, authorities said.
No names were made public and no arrests were announced.
The shooting took place in a section of the city known as Corky Row.
"It's a very, very sad day for the Corky Row neighborhood," Mayor Paul Coogan said during a news conference near the scene on Tuesday, according to The Herald News.
At least five yellow, police bullet-casing identification markers could be seen in the middle of the street, the newspaper reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.