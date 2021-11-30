LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A man arrested in connection with the killing of a new mother found dead in a Lowell home last week is expected to be arraigned Tuesday, authorities said.
Leonard D. Robinson, 22 of Lowell, faces a murder charge in the death of Dejah Jenkins-Minus, 22 of Boston, who was found dead of "multiple sharp force injuries" by police conducting a well-being check last Friday, according to a statement Monday from the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
Authorities think Robinson killed the victim Thursday and fled the scene.
Robinson was arrested Monday in Boston. It was not clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Police went to the home at the request of a person who knows Jenkins-Minus to conduct a well-being check on her and her 2-month-old daughter, authorities said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The baby was unharmed.
Police also recovered a knife at the scene "that appears to be consistent with the murder weapon," authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.