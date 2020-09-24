LOWELL (AP) — Massachusetts restaurants will soon be able seat up to 10 people at a table and use their bar areas to serve food, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.
The moves that take effect Monday are intended to help the industry, which has faced severe restrictions intended to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"We hope these updates also help Main Street shops and restaurants," the Republican governor said during a news briefing at the Mill City BBQ & Brew restaurant in Lowell.
The 10-person-per-table limit is up from six.
Bar areas can be used for food service as long as proper distancing measures remain in place, he said.
"No standing around the bar, OK?" Baker said.
The changes were made based on the experiences of other states that "clearly" shows restaurants can safely use bar areas, he said.
They also come as approaching colder weather makes outdoor dining less viable.
The state's Stop The Spread program that offers free testing in 18 cities and towns around the state with high levels of virus transmission will be extended until the end of October.
COLLEGE OUTBREAK
A Massachusetts college has shut down a dormitory and placed more than 250 students in quarantine or isolation after more than a dozen tested for the coronavirus.
Seventeen students who live in the residence hall have tested positive, according to a statement from Merrimack College, a private Roman Catholic school in North Andover.
Of the 266 students who live in the dorm, more than 250 are quarantining off campus, and the remaining students are isolating in campus-designated spaces, according to the statement.
They will attend classes remotely for at least 14 days.
The dorm will be thoroughly cleaned before students are allowed to return, the school said.
All other students will be tested.
REMOTE LEARNING
Schools should only rely on remote learning if their community is in the state's highest coronavirus risk category for three consecutive weeks, Baker said at a news conference Wednesday.
"The state has an obligation to ensure that local officials are providing the best possible education in these difficult circumstances," Baker said.
Baker's comments come after a teachers union faulted state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley for pressuring 16 school districts currently teaching only remotely to come up with a timeline to begin in-person learning for most students.
Massachusetts Teachers Association Merrie Najimy has called Riley's directive a threat, saying he and Baker "failed to provide adequate guidance or state support to make it possible for our public schools to open safely."
The 16 districts are Amesbury, Bourne, Boxford, East Longmeadow, Gardner, Pittsfield, Provincetown, West Springfield, Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public, Hoosac Valley Regional, Gill-Montague, Mohawk Trail, Mohawk Trail/Hawlemont, Manchester Essex Regional, Belmont, and Watertown.
ONLINE BALLOT REQUESTS
Massachusetts voters can now go online to request a ballot for the November election.
Voters who have not already applied for a November ballot may use the portal available at www.MailMyBallotMA.com to request a ballot from their local election office, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin announced Wednesday.
Before requesting the ballot, each voter will need to verify their voter registration information.
The online system will help voters who are away from home and did not receive the Vote by Mail applications that were mailed to them recently, Galvin said in a written statement.
A new state law approved this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic allows all registered voters to vote by mail this year.
BOSTON NEARING "RED" ZONE
Boston is close to moving into a category meant for cities and towns with more than eight cases of coronavirus per 100,000 individuals, Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday.
Walsh said the city is on the edge of falling into the red category meant to signal communities with the highest risk of spreading the coronavirus.
City officials are bringing increased testing to areas where it's most needed and working with employers, colleges and community groups to help slow the spread of the virus.
Walsh said the city will keep the maximum number of people allowed to sit together at restaurants.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
MAINE
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine has lifted restrictions on travelers from Massachusetts that had required the visitors to produce a negative coronavirus test or quarantine for two weeks.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the change went into effect Wednesday. Massachusetts joins New York, New Jersey and all the New England states except Rhode Island on Maine's exempt list.
The governor's office said the state made the change after examining the prevalence of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts. The state has similar rates to Connecticut and New York, the office said.
"We congratulate our friends to the south on their progress in mitigating the spread of the virus and ask them to continue to take all the appropriate precautions, as we know they will, to protect their health and safety and that of Maine people," Mills said.
Maine was part of Massachusetts until 1820. A host of celebrations had been planned for this year, but they were scuttled by the pandemic.
In other news related to the pandemic in Maine:
NURSING HOME OUTBREAK
An employee at a nursing home where a coronavirus outbreak has killed seven residents worked an overnight shift while she had COVID-19 symptoms, a newspaper reports.
The certified nursing assistant at Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison documented her symptoms — a sore throat, cough, chills and muscle aches — in a written log but apparently didn't tell her supervisors, and supervisors apparently didn't review the log, the Bangor Daily News reported. She tested positive for the coronavirus a few days later.
A coronavirus outbreak to which the employee is believed to have contributed has since infected at least 39 residents and employees, and seven residents have died.
It's one of several secondary outbreaks linked to an Aug. 7 wedding in the Katahdin region that's responsible for more than 170 cases of COVID-19 across the state. The employee is in the same household as someone who attended the wedding, state officials have said.
Maplecrest had passed an inspection in July, but the nursing home was cited for the Aug. 11 lapses following a series of follow-up inspections in late August and early September, the newspaper reported.
An official with Maplecrest's parent company didn't immediately return a message seeking comment on Wednesday.
THE NUMBERS
An additional 38 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, the Maine Center for Disease Control said Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed cases is more than 5,100, the Maine CDC said. The number of deaths remained 140. The average number of new cases per day increased to 34. It was 29 a week ago.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's U.S. senators are joining several New England colleagues in seeking federal funding for bus, motorcoach and passenger ferry companies that are struggling because of the coronavirus.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both Democrats, signed a letter Wednesday led by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Jack Reed, a Democrat from Rhode Island.
They are seeking $10 billion in emergency funding for the industry. The cancellation of school field trips, tours and college sports seasons has forced motorcoach companies to furlough or lay off thousands of workers, they said, and privately owned school bus companies have faced significant losses as many states and communities move to remote learning.
In other coronavirus-related news:
THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday, 8,007 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 25 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 438.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 28 new cases per day on Sept. 8 to 35 new cases per day on Sept. 22.
