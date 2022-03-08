Jason Chan, right, kneels next to his 5-year-old son Skyler, both of Needham, Mass., outside Newman Elementary School, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Needham. Chan said his two school-age children, including Skyler, who has never known schooling without a mask, would be perfectly content wearing them until the end of the school year, if it came down to it. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)