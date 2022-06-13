BOSTON (AP) — The first of 36 consecutive weekend closures of the Sumner Tunnel caused some traffic jams — and irritated drivers.
The closure from late Friday to early Monday marked the start of major restoration work on the 88-year-old tunnel by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The Sumner Tunnel carries traffic under the harbor into Boston from East Boston, where Logan International Airport is located.
The project will restore overhead arch, overhaul the deteriorating road surface and install new lights, among other things.
The project will eventually require the tunnel to be closed seven days a week, but that won't happen until May 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.