FILE - Jean McGuire, then-executive director of METCO, speak at a news conference on Oct. 7, 2003, in Boston. McGuire, a 91-year-old civil rights activist and education pioneer who was stabbed while walking her dog in a Boston park last week, said Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, as she was released from the hospital that she no longer feels safe walking alone in the city. (AP Photo/Julia Malakie, File)