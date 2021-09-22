FILE — Investigators at the scene of a crash between two Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, or MBTA, light rail trains in this July 30, 2021 file photo, in Brookline, Mass. The operator of a light rail train that struck the rear of another train had turned the speed controller to full power, according to a federal report released Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 and the regional transit agency said it is moving to fire the person. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP, File)