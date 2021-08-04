TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A 59-year-old woman has died after being being struck by a driver under the influence of drugs who then left the scene, authorities said.
Lisa Rocha, of Taunton, was struck at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Main and Cedar streets, police and the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. She was trying to get into her car when she was struck, police said.
She was taken by ambulance to Morton Hospital, where she died of her injuries, authorities said.
The driver, a 42-year-old city man, allegedly drove away before striking a vehicle in front of the police station, causing his SUV to flip onto its side.
The driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening. Once medical personnel cleared him, was arrested on multiple charges including manslaughter and operating under the influence of drugs. Authorities did not specify what drugs.
The driver is facing arraignment Wednesday in Taunton District Court.
