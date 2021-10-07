FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012 file photo, passers-by approach the William A. Hinton State Laboratory Institute, which houses the Massachusetts state drug lab in Boston. Drug defendants whose cases have not yet been dismissed because of rampant misconduct at the Boston lab are not entitled to new trials unless they can prove that evidence specific to their cases was tainted, a judge ruled Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)