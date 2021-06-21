NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A tractor-trailer operator accused of driving away after sideswiping a Massachusetts state trooper has been arrested, officials said.
The driver is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts after his arrest Saturday in New Haven, Connecticut. The tractor-trailer was impounded.
The state police lieutenant was checking on a different tractor-trailer that stopped alongside Interstate 495 when he was injured. The incident happened on Wednesday in Hopkinton.
The driver is due in court on Monday. The trooper is on medical leave while recovering from arm and hand injuries.
