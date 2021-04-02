U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., center, responds to questions from reporters as Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey, left, and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., right, look on during a news conference Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Boston. The news conference was held to call on President Biden to use the Higher Education Act to cancel a share of student loan debt for students with federal loans. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)