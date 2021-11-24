BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts-based Prime Automotive Group has signed a $30 million settlement with ex-CEO David Rosenberg, who was fired after raising concerns about financial wrongdoing.
The settlement last week cleared the way for Group 1 Automotive Inc. of Houston to purchase Prime Automotive from New York-based GPB Capital Holdings for $880 million, The Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
Prime Automotive Group has 30 dealerships and three collision centers in the Mid Atlantic and New England.
After his firing, Rosenberg moved to sell his shares in the company, but filed suit in Massachusetts alleging he wasn't fully compensated for the sale.
GPB Capital's then-chief executive was arrested and charged with defrauding investors — he has since stepped down — and GPB also faces civil lawsuits.
Prime Automotive faced pressure from car manufacturers like Toyota and Volkswagen, which threatened to pull their franchise agreements unless the dealerships were sold or Rosenberg rehired.
___
In a story published Nov. 22, 2021, The Associated Press reported that GPB Capital's chief executive has been arrested and charged with defrauding investors. It was updated Nov. 24, 2021, to make clear that the person arrested has since resigned as GPB Capital's chief executive and no longer has a role in the day-to-day operations of the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.