A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a candlelight vigil, Feb. 12, 2022, at Bass Island Park, in Manchester, N.H. An independent state agency that represents children says the needs of a girl who authorities began looking for two years after she went missing were not prioritized by the state of Massachusetts. A report Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from the head of the Office of the Child Advocate said Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen in 2019 at age 5, suffered from "miscalculations of risk and unequal weight placed on parents' rights versus a child's wellbeing." (AP Photo/Kathy McCormack, File)